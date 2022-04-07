Alana King Earns Australia Contract After World Cup Triumph

Leg spinner Alana King was rewarded for her part in Australia’s women’s Ashes and World Cup triumphs with her first central contract when the list of 15 players was announced on Thursday.

King stepped in for the injured Georgia Wareham and played in every match of the multi-format Ashes series and the 50-overs World Cup, which concluded with Australia’s win over England in the final last Sunday.

“Alana King came into the side during the Ashes and hasn’t missed a beat, she produced match-winning performances across all three formats and thoroughly deserves her spot on the list," head selector Shawn Flegler said of the 26-year-old.

Wareham and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck retained their spots on the list despite missing much of the action this year through injury, but all-rounder Sophie Molineux was dropped.

“Sophie Molineux is unfortunate to miss out on a contract, she’s been an important part of the side over the last couple of years," Flegler added.

“Unfortunately, she’s missed a large amount of cricket due to various injuries, but we feel she can continue to play an important role with a more consistent run of matches."

Australia, who hold the Twenty20 and one-day World Cups and top the ICC world rankings in both formats, will be favourites to win the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket in Birmingham in August.

Contracted players 2022/23: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

