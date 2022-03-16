All England Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Get First Round Wins

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal began their All England Championships campaign with easy straight-game wins over China’s Zhi Yi Wang and Beatriz Corrales of Spain respectively in the women’s singles on Wednesday.

Sindhu defeated the 17th ranked Chinese 21-18, 21-13 in 42 minutes as Saina, who has been struggling for form for some time, beat her Spanish opponent 21-17 21-19 in her opening round match that lasted 38 minutes.

The world number 7 Sindhu will meet the winner of the first-round match between Sayaka Takahashi of Japan and Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the second round.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Indian, who had reached the final here in 2015, will face the winner of the first-round match between second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in the second round.

In men’s singles, B Sair Praneeth lost to top seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 20-22 11-21 in the first round match that lasted 48 minutes.

HS Prannoy went down fighting to last week’s German Open winner Thai player Kunlavut Vitidsarn 15-21 22-24 in 56 minutes while Sameer Verma also lost to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 18-21 11-21 in a 41-minute opening match.

In men’s doubles, fifth-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes.

But MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 21-15 12-21 18-21 to second seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

The other Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also suffered defeat at the hands of the German duo of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel 16-21 19-21 in just 37 minutes.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand made it to the second round with a 17-21 22-20 21-14 victory over the Thailand pair of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in one hour and seven minutes.

