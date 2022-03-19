All England Open 2022 - Indian Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles Semi-final Matches: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Indian shuttlers have kept the country’s All England championships dream alive by reaching the semi-final round of the tournament. The World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the last four in the men’s singles event after getting a walkover from his Chinese opponent, Lu Guang Zu, in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Sen is set to take on Malaysia’s sixth seed Lee Zii Jia on Saturday for a spot in the all-important final.

Meanwhile, India Women’s doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly on Friday scripted history by progressing to the semi-final by defeating Korean second seeds Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan 14-21 22-20 21-15.

Sen has come into this tournament after winning India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open. If he somehow manages to win the prestigious All England Open championship, he will become only the third player from India to record this feat after Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980).

Here is all you need to know about Saturday’s All England Open matches involving India shuttlers:

All England Open 2022: Men’s Singles – semi-final match

Laskhya Sen will take on Lee Zii Jia in the semi-final of the All England Open on March 19. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM (approximately).

Women’s doubles– semi-final match

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will be up against Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in the women’s semi-final match on March 20. The match involving the Indian duo is slated to start at 12 AM IST (Approximately).

Indian men’s pair failed to reach the semi-final round.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the All England Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming?

One can also live-stream the All England Open matches on Voot Select and BWF TV.

