Home » News » Sports » All England Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in Same Group as World Champion Yamaguchi; Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen Face Tricky Test

All England Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in Same Group as World Champion Yamaguchi; Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen Face Tricky Test

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (AP Photo)
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (AP Photo)

In the men's category, Srikanth Kidambi is pitted in the same quarter as World No 1 Viktor Axelsen.

Sports Desk
Updated: February 23, 2022, 09:27 IST

The All England Championships 2022 draws are announced as ace India shuttler PV Sindhu is included in the same quarter as singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi. Saina Nehwal is also pitted in the same quarter as two-star India women shuttlers are expected to clash against each other at some stage of the tournament. Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi last time when the two clashed at All England and the 26-year-old will look to emulate if the two face each other.

Sindhu will commence her tournament against world No 17 Wang Zhi Yi for the first round. While Nehwal will face a tough opponent in the world No 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong who is enjoying a dominating run in recent times.

Meanwhile, the bronze medallists at World Championship, Lakshay Sen will open his tournament against Sourabh Verma in an all-Indian opener.

In the men’s category, Srikanth Kidambi is pitted in the same quarter as World No 1 Viktor Axelsen, who will commence his tournament with a clash against B Sai Praneeth.

World Champion Loh Kean Yew will face World No 3 Anders Antonsen in the first round which is expected to be a thrilling contest at the early stage of the tournament. While Parupalli Kashyap will clash against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in his first match in All England this year.

In the men’s doubles, top-seeded Indonesian duo Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon will have to get past Choi Solgyu and Seo Seungjae.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, currently ranked as the best in the world, are top seeds.

The tournament will commence on March 16 and end on March 20 in Birmingham.

first published: February 23, 2022, 09:27 IST