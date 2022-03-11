All India Esports League by Ultimate Esports Offer Grassroots Players a Chance to Compete Against Country’s Top Professional Players

All India Esports League (AIEL) by Ultimate Esports (UE) provides players with an opportunity to fight it out against top esports professionals of the country. The inaugural edition of the All India Esports League (AIEL) 2022 will host highly engaging events year-round with a huge prize pool of over INR 50 lakh.

Ultimate Esports is an end-to-end Esports event management company that focuses on designing, developing, and delivering unparalleled competitive gaming experiences for gamers. The primary goal of the company is to connect the Esports community, and millions of esports fans around the world via esports tournaments and industry-leading content production.

AIEL Event Format

Events under the AIEL banner will be divided into two parts – Beginner Division (Pan India Open Qualifiers) and Professional Division (Professional Teams invite). Select teams or players from the beginner division will qualify for the professional division where they will be competing against the country’s top professional gamers.

“All India Esports league is the flagship IP by Ultimate Esports. It is a milestone on our road map to take Indian esports to a more competitive platform. With AIEL, we want more people to connect to gaming and esports. This will help us bridge the gap between amateur and professional players. With our 2022 calendar, we are focusing equally on the players from the grassroots level of the esports ecosystem who have the potential to make a mark in the Esports industry." said Mr. Tarun Gupta, Founder of Ultimate Esports.

You can watch the exciting action from the tournament UE’s official YouTube channel. To participate in the league, you have to follow the steps below:

1. Register on Ultimate Esports: Players need to have an Ultimate Esports account to participate in AIEL events.

2. Choose your Event and Join Qualifier: Players can choose the gaming event they wish to participate in and join the online qualifiers.

3. Qualify for Finale: Fixed number of winners from each qualifier round will move to the semi-final event where they will compete for pre-fixed slots in the finale.

4. Prize Distribution: Winners in the finale event will be distributed with prize money, merchandise, and goodies.

All India Esports League: BGMI

Showcasing a prize pool of Rs.2,00,000, this event has seen dark horses from Beginners Division, and Youtubers in the AIEL Youtubers Battle event. Showcasing their skills, 4 Teams have qualified for the AIEL BGMI Invitational Finale and will compete along with the Professional teams to be held in the coming month.

All India Esports League: Valorant

Beginner Division PAN India registrations are open till 15th April 2022. Top teams will get a chance to compete with professional teams in AIEL: Valorant Professional Division to be held in May 2022.

Dates for other AIEL events for games like FIFA 22, Chess, and Hearthstone will be announced soon.

Professional Esports athletes and enthusiasts who are 18+ years can register for an Ultimate Esports user account and then play in the League events for free.

To get notified of upcoming events, players can register on the Ultimate Esports Website.

