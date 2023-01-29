All India Junior Squash Open: Akanksha Gupta, Rachit Shah Deliver Upsets to Lift Titles

Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta and Rachit Shah continued their fine seed-bashing form to crown themselves with glory, winning the Girls’ U-17 and Boys’ U-15 titles, respectively, in the K.H. Rambhia Memorial Juhu Gymkhana All-India Junior Squash Open, an SRFI 3-Star event, played at the glass-backed courts of the JVPG Club.

The unseeded Akanksha accounted for Karin Phipps (Mah 3/4) in the title round, winning 7-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2, 11-4, while Rachit, who had knocked out the top seed in the semis, trained his guns on the second seed, Anshuman Jaising (Man), winning the title match 2-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

ALSO READ| IN PICTURES| ‘King of Melbourne’: Novak Djokovic Clinches 10th Australian Open Title

Advertisement

The trend of upset wins continued in the other final matches as well, with second seed Anika Dubey (Mah) defeating top seed Vyomika Khandelwal (TN) for the Girls’ U-15 title and Harshal Rana and Saanvi Kalanki, both seeded second, defeating the top seed for the Boys’ and Girls’ U-13 titles respectively.

Om Semwal and Aditya Chandani, the top seeds in the Boys’ U-19 and U-17 categories, lived up to their billing, winning the titles with straight game wins over Saran Punjabi and Arjun Somani respectively.

Results (Finals):

Boys’ U-19: Om Semwal (MH) (1) bt Sharan Punjabi (MH) (2) 11-9, 11-8, 11-5.

Boys’ U-17: Aditya Chandani (MH) (1) Arjun Somani (MH) (3/4) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8.

Girls’ U-17: Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt Karina Phipps (MH) (3/4) 7-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2, 11-4.

Boys’ U-=15: Rachit Shah (MH) (5/8) bt Anshuman Jaising (MH) (2) 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

Girls’ U-15: Anika Dubey (MH) (2) bt Vyomika Khandelwal (TN) (1) 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8.

Boys’ U-13: Harshal Rana (HR) (2) bt Rudra Pathania (CH) (1) 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.

Advertisement

Girls’ U-13: Saanvi Kalanki (MP) (2) bt Aroma (UP) (1) 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6.

Boys’ U-11: Sahil Waghamare (MH) (1) bt Prabhav Bajoria (RJ) (2) 11-5, 11-4, 11-6.

Girls’ U-11: Aashi Shah (MH) (1) bt Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) (3/4) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8.

Read all the Latest Sports News here