All India Racketlon Championships: Siddharth Nandal Claims Gold, Vikramaditya Chaufla Bags Silver

Top seed and defending champion Nandal was stretched to the limit by Chaufla in the final, but he eked out a 21-11, 21-11, 22-20 win for the gold while Chaufla settled for silver

PTI

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 15:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Racketlon Repsentational (Twitter)
Mumbai: Siddharth Nandal and Vikramaditya Chaufla finished on the podium in the third All India Racketlon Open Championship at Khar Gymkhana. Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Top seed and defending champion Nandal was stretched to the limit by Chaufla in the final played on Sunday. Nandal eked out a 21-11, 21-11, 22-20 win for the gold while Chaufla settled for silver.

It was the first tournament of the season and attracted 65 entries.

"We have been recognised by global body of racketlon since 2017 and are pushing to promote the sport around the country," said K K Cheema, president of Racketlon India Sports Association (RIAS).

RIAS founder Krishna Kotak won the title in the 60-plus category.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 06, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 15:44 IST
