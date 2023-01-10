All Preparations Completed as Odisha CM to Inaugurate 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on Wednesday

All preparations have been completed for the opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup -2023 at Barabati Stadium at Cuttack. The opening ceremony of the World Cup will be held on a grand stage. On Tuesday afternoon, the choreographers and artists finished their practice on the stage for the last time.

The players of all the participating countries in the World Cup, their supporting staffs, diplomatic officials of those countries, officials of Hockey India and Hockey Federation, many Ministers, MLAs, High Court judges etc. of the Central and State Governments have also been invited to witness the opening ceremony tomorrow.

The Cuttack district administration, CMC, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and the Commissionerate Police are working in close cooperation for smooth organization of the hockey world cup opening ceremony, said CDA Chairman Anil Kumar Samal.

“The entire city has been decked up for the mega event. The roads have been widened, footpaths and walls have been painted and streets have been illuminated as part of the city beautification project. It is a proud moment for all of us," Samal added.

The cultural program will start from 3 pm tomorrow and will continue till 9 pm. At 6 o’clock in the evening, the Chief Minister will attend the function and officially inaugurate it said the CMC Mayor Subash Singh.

“As many as 50 platoons of police force and at least 300 officials will be deployed in and around Barabati Stadium for smooth organization of the opening ceremony. The Commissionerate Police will hold a security rehearsal for the mega event tomorrow," said the Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the CMC has started distribution of invitation cards to the inaugural ceremony of the men’s hockey world cup.

“The CMC has decided to distribute invitation cards among 2 lakh people in the city here. The invitees can watch the opening ceremony live on giant LED screens in all 59 wards of the city. This apart, as many as 16 hockey fan parks have been set up across the city for live streaming of the opening ceremony," said an official.

Hindi film actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani are scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony. Besides, there will be live performances by the K-Pop brand BLACKSWAN featuring Shreya Lenka of Odisha. This apart, many local artists will also perform at the event.

Around 40,000 people including players and officials from 16 countries and dignitaries from across India are scheduled to attend the opening ceremony, sources said.

Notably, Odisha will host the men’s hockey world cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

