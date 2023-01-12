All You Need To Know About Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Edition

India will aim to bring the golden memories back as the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to start from Friday in Odisha. Indian men’s hockey team have, so far, managed to emerge victorious in the event only once. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now aim to make full use of the home support and lift the trophy for the second time. The Olympic champions of 2016 - Argentina will be up against South Africa in the opening encounter of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. The inaugural match is slated to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Hosts India have been placed in Pool D along with Wales, England and Spain. India will kick off their World Cup campaign with a fixture against Spain on January 13. The match between India and Spain will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

As the 15th edition of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to start from January 13, it is time to take a look at the various other details of the showpiece event.

Venues

The upcoming edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played in India. All the matches will take place across two venues in Odisha- the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. A total of 20 matches will be hosted by the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, on the other hand, will host the remaining 24 matches.

Schedule

The opening fixture of the tournament will be played between Argentina and South Africa on January 13. Hosts India will also kick off their campaign on the same day. The summit clash is slated to take place on January 29.

Groups

Defending champions Belgium find themselves in Pool B clubbed with South Korea, Japan and Germany. India, on the other hand, are placed in Pool D. Apart from the hosts, England, Spain and Wales are present in Pool D. In Pool A, World No. 1 Australia are placed along with France, South Africa and Argentina. The Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand have been drawn in Pool C.

Format

The 16 participating countries have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The teams will face each other once in each pool. Winners from each pool will reach the quarter-finals straightaway. Teams finishing the group-stage at the third and fourth spots will be involved in crossover matches to fill in the remaining spots in the quarter-finals.

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

All the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

