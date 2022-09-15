Alpine Formula One team to test four drivers for next season at the Hungaroring

Alpine is all set to test four drivers for a seat in their Formula One team in 2023. According to reports, the team will conduct a test session at the Hungaroring in the lead up to the Singapore Grand Prix.

It is worth noting that Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will depart at the end of the season. The two-time F1 World Champion will move to Aston Martin following the retirement of Sebastian Vettel. This development comes after the extraordinary fiasco involving Australian driver Oscar Piastri.

Alpine were involved in a protracted contract battle with Piastri for the last few weeks. The French owned team was adamant that they had signed a valid contract with their highly-rated reserve driver to drive for them in 2023. Alpine went ahead and announced the same in August. However, Piastri categorically denied any such arrangement and his management stated that he had a deal with McLaren as his Alpine clause had expired.

Advertisement

Subsequently, FIA’s Contract Recognition Board ruled that Piastri will drive for McLaren in the 2023 season.

Interestingly, the test session at Hungaroring will be conducted using the same 2021 Alpine A521 which was originally meant for Oscar Piastri.

Pundits are keeping a close eye on Alpine’s replacement for Fernando Alonso for next season. If reports are to be believed, the likes of Nyck de Vries, Jack Doohan, Colton Herta, and Mick Schumacher are in the running to replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine. Alpine hasn’t confirmed specific dates or driver line-ups for their upcoming test session.

Earlier reports indicated that four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel was also in contention to drive for Alpine next season.

Advertisement

While speaking to the media at Monza last weekend, the German dismissed all reports linking him to Alpine.

“I will I will see how I feel like at the moment. I’m quite happy to spend more time on other things and look forward to seeing the kids more and stuff like that. Time will tell whether I get bored within three months or three years or I don’t know", Vettel was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here