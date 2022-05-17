Amid Investor Crisis, East Bengal Pulling Out All Stops to Build Strong Team for ISL

There is an increasing curiosity among football fans about what the East Bengal team will look like in the new season. The century-old club is desperate to turn around on the best stage of Indian football. The groundwork to build an efficient team has been underway for a while. FC Goa’s Ivan Gonzalez has already been picked. Several Bengali footballers of Santosh Trophy will also play, sporting the East Bengal jersey.

East Bengal has already confirmed a number of footballers. There are talks among fans that East Bengal may take Aftab Alam, who can play in two positions - centre forward and winger. Aftab, at the tender age of 22, caught the eye of sports lovers. He played notable football for Peerless in the 2020-21 Calcutta Football League.

On the other hand, some East Bengal supporters are upset because their favourite club is probably not getting Germanpreet Singh anymore. It was thought that this emerging talent of India could be confirmed by the East Bengal club officials for the upcoming season but that hope is dashed now.

Apart from ensuring good players, there is also a lot of interest among fans in any information regarding investors for the East Bengal club. The partnership between the East Bengal club and their investors Shree Cement ended last month over differences over the term sheet.

Earlier, the rumour was rife that Bangladesh giants Bashundhara Group had initiated talks with East Bengal to invest in the Indian club but even that doesn’t seem to have worked out. A final decision could be made before the upcoming transfer window, according to the club’s assurance.

East Bengal officials are hopeful they will get the investor crisis solved quickly. All in all, East Bengal wants to play some good football not just in ISL, but Durand Cup as well and they are busy formulating a great team.

