Amit Shah to Inaugurate 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Panchkula

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games at 7.30 p.m. on June 4 in Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Khattar said that 8,500 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories will participate in the games that will conclude on June 13.

“As many as 25 sporting events will be organised across five venues — Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi," the Chief Minister told the media here.

The Khelo India Youth Games is being jointly organised by the state government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Advertisement

Khattar said the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula with a seating arrangement for 7,000 spectators would be the main venue.

Archery and football will be held on the campus of Panjab University in Chandigarh, while swimming and gymnastics will be held in Ambala. Shahabad will host the hockey event, while cycling and shooting competitions will be held in Delhi.

“In view of the extreme heat, all competitions will be organised in the morning and evening only," said Khattar.

He added that Rs 250 crore has been spent for hosting the sports festival.

“Out of the total amount, Rs 139 crore has been spent on construction of new infrastructures, besides revamping the old ones," the CM said.

“The Khelo India Youth Games will play an important role in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream mission," he said, adding, “No stone would be left unturned to make the games a huge success."

“We have got a golden opportunity of hosting these games and all arrangements along with setting up the state-of-the-art facilities have been made. Earlier also three editions of Khelo India have been organised, but I assure you that this time, because of the state’s hospitality, both the players and the spectators will remember the games for a long time," Khattar said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister added that the participating athletes will be put up in three-star hotels and high-quality food would be served to them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.