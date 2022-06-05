Rafael Nadal clinched his 14th crown at Roland Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Norwegian Casper Ruud. This win also marked Nadal’s 22nd Grand Slam title overall, the most won by any man.

Wishes from all over the world flooded Twitter, congratulating the champion on his historic achievement.

Spanish football champions Real Madrid, who Nadal has a special affection for posted “Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It’s an honour being able to enjoy a great Madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt, a magic number in 2022."

Real Madrid footballer Dani Ceballos tweeted “@RafaelNadal /@realmadrid I don’t know if you understand me… But it’s something that can’t be explained. TO PARIS. HALA MADRID!

Tennis Legend Rod Laver took to social media to wish Nadal on his feat “Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a gruelling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, halfway to the Slam!

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished posted “To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal"

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza wax in awe of the Spaniard’s latest accomplishment. “FOURTEEN!!!!!!! #Rolandgarros take a bow @RafaelNadal.. what an incredible champion and ambassador to our amazing sport", Mirza tweeted.

IPL cricket franchise Chennai Super Kings wished the champion on his title in Paris. “It’s Rafa….again! A historic feat served with passion! Super Whistles to @RafaelNadal for the 14th French Open title!"

Nadal’s victory is a testament to his tenacity as a player and his strong will as a person as he became the oldest player to lift the prestigious French Open title.

