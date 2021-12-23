Home » News » Sports » Andy Murray Handed Wild Card in Australian Open Main Draw

Andy Murray Handed Wild Card in Australian Open Main Draw

Andy Murray had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. (AFP Photo)
Reuters
MElbourne // Updated: December 23, 2021, 20:39 IST

Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month’s Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park – the last of them in 2016 – though has never claimed the crown.

“I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open," the 34-year-old said. “I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019. He received a wildcard in 2021 too but was unable to compete at the year’s opening major after testing positive for COVID-19.

first published: December 23, 2021, 20:39 IST