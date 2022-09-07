Angry Nick Kyrgios Smashes Racquets in Court After Shock Defeat in US Open Quarter-Finals | WATCH

Nick Kyrgios lost his calm after he got knocked out of the US Open 2022 as Russian Karen Khachanov defeated him 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 6-4 in a five-set tense clash in the quarter-finals.

After the end of the match, Kyrgios lashed out his anger on the court as he smashed couple of racquets. The Australian ace tennis player missed out on quite a lot of chances during the game. From dropping his serve in the final game of both the first and third sets, before giving a break of serve in the opening game of the fifth set to squandering a breakpoint opportunity, all costed him the game.

Kyrgios was dealing with multiple troubles during the game as in the first set, he was seen struggling with his left knee at each changeover, for which he even summoned the trainer after dropping the opener complaining ‘I can’t walk’.

However, Khachanov dominated the first set, sending down four successive aces to lead 6-5 before pouncing on the only break point to seal the set.

Despite his physical worries, the 27-year-old Kyrgios, went on 2-1 on his way to pocketing the second set. Kyrgios served up a 47-second service game, but wasted two break points in the ninth game of the third set.

Then another trouble came as a penalty to him as he was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after he angrily berated himself at the changeover. He got himself into a cash penalty to add to the $18,500 in fines.

However, Kyrgios broke for a 3-2 lead in the fourth but handed the advantage straight back with a lazy double fault. He then played an impressive tiebreak to send the quarter-final into a decider but Khachanov broke for 1-0 in the final set while Kyrgios failed to convert break points in the second and fourth games.

The Russian came out victoriously to book semi-finals berth while Kyrgios ended the four-hour game on a disappointing note.

Earlier in the day, Ruud defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to make his second Slam semi-final of 2022. And now, in the semi-finale, Khachanov will face Ruud with an eye to seal the finals spot.

