Anirban Lahiri Drops 3 Shots on Second Nine to Lie 78th

A bogey-double midway through the second nine spoiling his card, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a three-over 73 that placed him Tied 78th after the first round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills.

Rory McIlroy led the field with 5-under 65, his lowest opening-round score in a major championship since the 2011 U.S. Open, which he won. He was followed by Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge, who carded 66 each.

World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler opened with a 1-over 71, while 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods winced in obvious pain as he went around in 74 and looked in danger of missing the cut at Southern Hills, where he won the PGA Championship in 2007.

Lahiri had a bogey to start the day on the 10th and made amends with a birdie on the 11th. Ten pars followed and he was still even par, though he missed putts inside seven feet and another three 10-11 feet. Yet scoring was not easy, so pars were some consolation.

Then came the two holes, the fourth and fifth, which were his 13th and 14th. Into the right rough off the tee, he went into the greenside bunker with the second shot. Yet he came out well leaving himself just over five feet for par. He missed.

On the very next, par-5 14th, he went from the fairway bunker to the right fairway only to get to a greenside bunker with his third shot. He messed up the bunker shot and he was on the edge in five.

Two putts from there meant a seven, which saw his card swell to 3-over but ensured no further damage.

On a week where Lahiri welcomed the arrival of his second child and enjoyed a nine-hole practice round with Woods on Wednesday, Lahiri’s 73 could easily have been par or at worst 1-over. It left him some work to do to make the halfway cut in his first major start in nearly three years.

Lahiri was eight shots behind the leader McIlroy (65), whose last Major rounds of an eight-under on the final at the Masters, where he was second.

