Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi Top Indian Draws at ITF Women's 25K in Bengaluru

India’s top ranked singles players Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi will be seen in action at the ITF Women’s 25K event, scheduled to begin from February 26 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, in Bengaluru.

Apart from Raina (world no 245) and Thandi (265) youngsters such as Sahaja Yamalapalli and Soha Sadiq, who train at the PBI-CSE Academy in Bengaluru, will also compete.

The qualifying rounds will be played on February 26 and 27.

The spectators’ entry to the tournament will be free, according to the organisers.

