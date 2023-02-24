Home » News » Sports » Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi Top Indian Draws at ITF Women's 25K in Bengaluru

Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi Top Indian Draws at ITF Women's 25K in Bengaluru

Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi, along with Sahaja Yamalapalli and Soha Sadiq, will represent India at the ITF Women's 25K event

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 14:33 IST

Bengaluru, India

Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi (Twitter)
Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi (Twitter)

India’s top ranked singles players Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi will be seen in action at the ITF Women’s 25K event, scheduled to begin from February 26 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, in Bengaluru.

Apart from Raina (world no 245) and Thandi (265) youngsters such as Sahaja Yamalapalli and Soha Sadiq, who train at the PBI-CSE Academy in Bengaluru, will also compete.

The qualifying rounds will be played on February 26 and 27.

The spectators’ entry to the tournament will be free, according to the organisers.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 24, 2023, 14:33 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 14:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023

+29PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About