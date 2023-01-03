Anshul Bhatt and Christian Lahrmann Awarded Bridge Personality of the Year 2022

Thirteen-year-old Anshul Bhatt, a grade-nine student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, India, became the second-youngest World Bridge Champion ever and the youngest-ever to win three gold medals after winning the Under-16 Pairs, the Under-16 Teams and the Under-16 Triathlon at the 2022 World Transnational Youth Championships in Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy in August, 2022. He and his partner, Darwin Li from Toronto, Canada, had only played with each other online before this tournament. In the teams, Bhatt and Li were joined by Albert Pedmanson and Jasper Vahk of Estonia.

This was the second success for Anshul at the World Youth Championships. He was also the youngest-ever recipient of the Joan Gerard Award, which aims at rewarding aptitude, fair play, good sportsmanship, and a friendly international spirit. Anshul won this prestigious award at the age of eight in 2017 at the Open World Youth Championships in Lyon, France.

After the tournament, Anshul received congratulations from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who shares his love for bridge, in appreciation of his outstanding achievement in the championship. “Very fun to learn more about the new youth world champion in my favourite pastime. Here’s a belated congratulations, Anshul Bhatt!" Gates said in a tweet on September 30. Before the tournament, Anshul received a telephone call from Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘god’ of Indian cricket, offering him advice on dealing with expectations, nerves and pressure.

In India, Anshul had previously won the Under-26 Indian Junior National Bridge Championship in 2018, and the Under-21 Indian Junior National Bridge Championship in 2021. He has diverse interests and an insatiable curiosity that encompasses the sciences, the arts and the humanities. He enjoys reading, board and video games, writing short stories, squash, cricket, football and cycling.

So, who was the only player younger than Anshul Bhatt ever to win a World Bridge Championship? It was Christian Lahrmann who, at 12 years of age, won the World Under-16 Pairs with Soren Bune in Opatija, Croatia in 2015. Christian was also successful in Salsomaggiore this year, winning gold in the Under-21 Teams (with partner Léo Rombaut of France and teammates Nikolai HaibergEvenstad, Norway, and Andreas Abragi, Harry Hjorth Warlenius and Ivar Lichtenstein, all from Sweden) and bronze in the Under-21 Pairs, again with Léo Rombaut.

This year, Christian Lahrmann had the unique distinction of playing in two European Championships and two World Championships (the Youth and Open in both cases). As well as his success in the World Youth Championships, he won a bronze medal for Denmark in the European Under-21 Teams. Christian also played for Denmark in the 2022 European National Teams Championship in Madeira, finishing eleventh. There’s an outside chance that his team will qualify for next year’s Bermuda Bowl in Marrakech, depending on whether any Asian teams withdraw because of COVID travel restrictions by their governments. In the 2022 Rosenblum, Christian played on a DanishDutch team and qualified for the knockout portion of the event.

