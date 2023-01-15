ARG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Argentina vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 ARG vs AUS match, January 17, Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, 7:30 pm IST

Both Argentina and Australia will aim to carry forward the winning momentum as they are set to square off in the Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Hockey World Cup match between Argentina and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The two sides are tied on points in Pool A standings, but Australia claim the top spot due to a superior goal difference. The top-ranked side in global standings had kicked off their World Cup campaign on a sublime note after registering a convincing 8-0 win over France. Australia’s Tom Craig and Jeremy Hayward registered a hat-trick each to clinch a comfortable for their side.

Meanwhile, Argentina earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against South Africa in the opening fixture of Pool A. Maico Casella scored the solitary goal of the encounter to earn full three points for the 2016 Olympic champions.

Ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup match between Argentina and Australia, here is everything you need to know:

ARG vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Argentina vs Australia Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

ARG vs AUS Live Streaming

The Men’s Hockey World Cup match between Argentina and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ARG vs AUS Match Details

The ARG vs AUS Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, January 16, at 7:00 pm IST.

ARG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicolas Cicileo

Vice-Captain: Flynn Ogilvie

Suggested Playing XI for ARG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

Goalkeeper: Andrew Charter

Defenders: Nicolas Cicileo, Matt Dawson, Tim Howard, Federico Monja

Midfielders: Matias Rey, Flynn Ogilvie, Aran Zalewski, Nicolas Della Torre

Forwards: Maico Casella, Jake Whetton

Argentina vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomas Santiago (gk), Facundo Zarate, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Matias Rey (c), Thomas Habif

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Andrew Charter (gk), Jeremy Hayward, Tim Brand, Daniel Beale, Flynn Ogilvie, Aran Zalewski (c), Tim Howard, Jake Whetton, Matt Dawson, Tom Wickham, Jake Harvie

