Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Latest Updates: Lionel Messi and Luka Modric Face-off; ARG v CRO

The Croats stunned the tournament favourites in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance, after going a goal down in extra-time but digging deep to bounce back and force a penalty shootout that they ended up winning.

The Argentines, looking for their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona’s 1986 team, have their work cut out.

Defenders Marcos Acuna, a starter, and Gonzalo Montiel are suspended because of bookings, limiting coach Lionel Scaloni’s options at the back.

Nicolas Tagliafico could come on to replace the former but it will be a less attacking formation, with wingback Acuna having added more spark to the team.

A question mark also hangs over veteran Angel Di Maria and his fitness, with the 34-year-old having largely been used as a substitute in the tournament despite recovering from injury.

Messi, at 35, playing likely his last World Cup, is desperate to land the one major title missing from his extensive collection but he is also carrying the weight of the nation on his shoulders.

