Arjun Maini Joins HRT Team for Asian Le Mans Series

Young Indian racer Arjun Maini has joined Haupt Racing Team (HRT) team for the Asian Le Mans Series, beginning here on Saturday.

The HRT team is set to line up with one Mercedes-AMG GT3 in its debut at the series.

“Alternating at the wheel of the #6 car, with its striking blue and yellow livery, will be Hubert Haupt (GER), Arjun Maini (IND) and Rory Penttinen (FIN)," the team said a release.

The calendar for the Asian Le Mans Series comprises four races. The opening weekend in Dubai (February 12-13) sees the teams contest two four-hour races.

One week later (February 19-20), the series moves to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for another two four-hour races.

This year’s field features 37 cars, 23 of which — more than ever before — will line up in the GT class.

The teams will not only be battling it out for the title in the Asian Le Mans Series, but each class winner will also be rewarded with a starting place at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In Rory Penttinen, HRT has acquired a wealth of experience in the Asian Le Mans Series. The Finn started every one of the races in 2021, winning the Team and Driver titles in the LMP3 class.

He will share the cockpit with team owner Hubert Haupt, with Arjun Maini being the third driver. Like Penttinen, the 24 years-old Indian, who drove in the DTM last year, will be making his race debut for Haupt Racing Team in Dubai.

“I am really pleased to be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 again in the Asian Le Mans Series, and to be doing so for an established team like HRT. We have a strong line-up, so we will hopefully be able to produce some strong performances," Maini said.

“I have great memories of the tracks at Dubai and Abu Dhabi where I have driven in earlier Championships and am really looking forward to capitalise on my previous experiences of Endurance racing in Asia and Europe."

