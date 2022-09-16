Arm-wrestling Craze Reaches North America as Pro Panja League's Ranking Tournament to be Aired on Willow TV

The arm-wrestling craze has now reached North America with Pro Panja’s 2022 edition of Ranking Tournament, which was held in Gwalior in July, set to telecast on Willow TV across the USA and Canada. The three-day competition was held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior and saw the finale being held at the iconic Gwalior Fort on July 24.

International Arm-Wrestling Legend Michael ‘The Monster’ Todd from the USA was among the Chief Guests at the event, along with wife Rebecca ‘Mrs Monster’ Todd, and Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation President Mr Jeenbek Mukambetov.

The arm-wrestling fans across North America are in for a treat as they will have a chance to witness thrilling action that happened during the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 starting from 16th September.

The preliminary rounds of the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 will get a one-hour telecast on September 16th at 2:00 AM EST (11:30 AM IST). The Final of the tournament will get a two-hour telecast on the same day at 15:00 EST (12:30 AM IST).

The biggest arm-wrestling competition in Asia will also see a repeat telecast of both the Preliminary Rounds and the Final over the next two weeks on the platform till 30th September - across multiple time slots. Please find details of the broadcast schedule below:

Willow TV is the only 24×7 live cricket channel in the USA, with several hundred days of live cricket covered annually, and is also home to the Indian Premier League in the region. Willow has exclusive agreements to be the official broadcaster of The International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian Premier League (IPL), England Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, West Indies Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Zimbabwe Cricket, Pakistan Super League and others.

Speaking on the USA and Canada broadcast, Pro Panja League Co-founder Mr. Parvin Dabas said, “It is time for the world to witness the arm-wrestling talent that we have here in India. We are delighted to partner with Willow TV where we can show the fans in North America a small glimpse of the arm-wrestling community of India. Arm-Wrestling is taking over the world and this is just the beginning."

