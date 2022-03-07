Armand Duplantis Clears 6.19m to Break His Own World Pole Vault Record

Armand Duplantis cleared the 6.19m mark, on his third attempt, to break the indoor world pole vault record, which he himself was the owner of.

He achieved the feat at the Belgrado Indoor Meeting in Serbia, at the arena where the Indoor World Championships will be held next week.

He broke the world record in an almost empty hall, and in a competition where he was the only top-ranked pole vaulter.

After easily clearing 5.61m, 5.85m and then 6m, he passed 6.19m at his third attempt before rushing into the arms of his girlfriend at the edge of the track.

His previous best of 6.18 came on 15 February 2020 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. In fact, the 22-year-old Swedish Olympic champion had held the record since February 2020, when he cleared 6.17m in Torun in Poland and then set the mark in Glasgow a week apart.

Advertisement

In pole vault, the world record can be set indoors or outdoors.

Duplantis, nicknamed “Mondo", was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, but competes for Sweden through his mother, who trains him with his father.

He became European champion in 2018 in Berlin at only 18, and took the Olympic title last summer in Tokyo with a jump at 6.02m.

He will be the overwhelming favourite next week to claim one of the two titles missing from his record, along with the World Outdoor title that he will have the opportunity to win in July in Eugene, Oregon.

Sweden’s Armand had dominated the indoor pole-vault competition in Uppsala a few weeks ago, winning with an effort of 6.04m but had failed to improve on his own world record of 6.18m.

“I’m pleased with the win but a bit annoyed at not being able to beat the record," the 22-year-old had said after the event.

Advertisement

“I was quite nervous," admitted the Tokyo Olympic champion. “It was a home competition and I had to win it, so I was delighted to do so for everyone in Uppsala."

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.