Arsenal prepare to lock horns with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta targets three points in Tuesday’s Premier League clash. After earning three straight losses, the Gunners seem to have overcome their early slump and head into this fixture after earning a goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. Whereas, the Eagles placed 14th currently shared a point in a meeting with Leicester City. Patrick Vieira’s men only have a solitary win to show for their cause from seven outings so far but have gained seven points out of a possible nine with impressive draws. They would be hoping to exploit Arsenal’s weakness in their own backyard and eyeing a positive result as well.

>Premier League 2021-22, ARS vs CRY Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the live proceedings. While live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

>ARS vs CRY Premier League 2021-22, Match Details

The ARS vs CRY match will be played on Tuesday, October 19 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

>ARS vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Aubameyang

>Vice-Captain: Saka

>Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

>Defenders: Andersen, Gabriel, Tomiyasu

>Midfielders: Lokonga, Gallagher, McArthur, Saka

>Strikers: Aubameyang, Ayew, Zaha

>ARS vs CRY Probable XIs

>Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

>Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Milivojevic, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

