Arshvant Srivastava Shoots 67 to Take Boys U-12 Title at US Kids Golf India

Arshvant Srivastava, who was off-colour a day earlier, shot a bogey free five-under 67 to win the boys Under-12 title at the US Kids Golf India North tournament here on Thursday.

A day after shooting five-over 77, Arshvant, winner of the opening leg in November, went 10 shots better with five birdies and no bogeys to avenge the losses he suffered at the hands of his friend and arch-rival Bhavesh Nirwan, who won four times from the second to the fifth leg.

It was an exciting contest with some excellent golf as Arshvant’s five birdies were rivalled by six from Bhavesh but he also gave away three bogeys. The third-placed finisher Ansh Dubey also did well with one-over 73.

Advertisement

Pint-sized Ojaswini Saraswat from Mohali picked up her fourth successive title at the US Kids Golf India North.

Ojaswini, who is in the girls Under-8 section, did not play the first two legs but has been unbeaten since as she registered a score of 33 in the nine-hole competition for her age group and won by six shots over Aanya Dandriyal, winner of the second leg. Annika Chendira, winner of the opening leg, was third.

The lanky Arjun Singh, for whom the Classic Golf and Country Club is the home course, grabbed his fourth title and boosted his chances for international appearances.

Prince Bainsla, supported by US Kids Golf India, won for the fifth time in a row, while Mahreen Bhatia, who has been playing alone in the girls Under-13-14 category, shot a superb score of 74 which put her in line to qualify for US Kids United States in Pinehurst next year.

Shaurya Dagar, who has shifted base from Bengaluru to Panchkula and now trains with women’s professional Tavleen Batra, won a title battle in a three-way play-off in the boys Under-10 category.

Advertisement

Winning his section for the fifth time was Raajveer Singh of Noida in the boys Under-9, while Abeer Agarwal (boys Under-7) won for the fourth time and Nalinaksh (boys Under-6) emerged victor for the third time.

Vedant Banerjee (boys Under-13-14), winner of the second leg, won his second title in the series while Kriti Parekh (girls Under-11-12), winner of the third leg, triumphed for the second time. Naina Kapoor earned her maiden success in the girls Under-9-10 category.

The seventh and eighth legs will be held on January 27 and 28 at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.