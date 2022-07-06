Home » News » Sports » Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship: India Beat Kazakhstan 3-0

Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship: India Beat Kazakhstan 3-0

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 22:57 IST

The Indian women's volleyball team won its first game at the Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship in Kazakhstan (Source: Twitter)
The Indian women's volleyball team won its first game at the Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship in Kazakhstan (Source: Twitter)

The Indian women's volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan 25-21, 25-11 25-14 at the Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship

India defeated hosts Kazakhstan in straight sets (3-0) in the Asian Women’s U-20 Volleyball Championship in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. India thus tasted their first victory in pool B.

The final score read 25-21, 25-11 25-14.

The Indian team is placed in group B alongside defending champions China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan.

Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India, congratulated the team on its win and extended his good wishes for the upcoming matches.

first published: July 06, 2022, 22:57 IST
last updated: July 06, 2022, 22:57 IST