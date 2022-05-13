At Just 5 Years Old, Movie Inspires Toddler to Take the Reigns of His Equestrian Dream

The five-year-old Chevveti Josith Chatrapathi of Timmapuram village in S Rayavaram Mandal of Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh has been making waves in the state with his determination in horse riding. The courageous LKG student has been driving his passionate horseback riding that creates Goosebumps to the onlookers.

His father Nagendra runs an institute named Sri Veda Defence Academy Institute where he trained the candidates to appear for entrance tests to Army, Navy and Airforce fields and his mother Sai Tejswani is a homemaker.

It all started with the watching of ‘RRR’ star Ramacharan starrer ‘Magadheera’ Telugu movie when Josith was a toddler. He used to watch the movie while he was eating, playing and before going to bed.

Josith got a chance to see a horse when he visited the beach along with his parents. He showed interest in the hoofed mammal. Josith convinced his parents to ride the horse. From then onwards, whenever there was an occasion to visit the beach, he used to ride the horse with great confidence. After finding Josith’s passion for equestrian, his parents enrolled him in horse riding coaching a year back.

Now, the kid has been riding the horse like a professional equestrian rider. His persistence and patience towards horse riding make him ride a horse at 50- 60km per hour. Josith’s courageous horse riding with confidence makes his parents proud. When contacted, they said that they will encourage him to become a professional horse rider with expertise in leading the quadruped.

