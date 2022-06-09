Athlete Alleges Coach Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable', SAI asks Yachting Association of India for Report

The Sports Authority of India on Thursday revealed that they have received a complaint from a female sailor, who is currently in a foreign exposure camp in Germany. The camp has been proposed and organised by the Yachting Association of India and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm.

In her complaint to SAI, the athlete has said that a coach accompanying the contingent is “making her uncomfortable".

The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation.

The athlete has also stated in her complaint that she has raised this issue with the federation a few times in the past but did not receive any response and has hence written to SAI for intervention.

On receipt of the complaint, SAI has asked for a report from the federation seeking clarification on when and how many times the athlete had complained to the federation and why no response was extended to her. SAI has sought this report from the Federation by the end of the day today.

Meanwhile, SAI has reached out to the athlete and she has said that “mental pressure" is created by the coach in question during training, but did not sight any sexual harassment issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, SAI terminated the contract of chief cycling coach RK Sharma after a preliminary enquiry found him guilty of “inappropriate behaviour" with a female cyclist during a training camp in Slovenia.

The SAI took the decision hours after it decided to call back the entire Indian contingent from the European nation where the cyclists had gone for a training-cum-competition trip.

The victim, who reportedly feared for her life due to the alleged harassment and requested to get back home, has already been brought to the country, keeping in mind her safety.

SAI had formed a five-member committee, headed by its internal sexual harassment committee chief, to look into the allegations. The panel submitted an initial report, based on which the sports body took the decision.

SAI said a detailed investigation will follow and the committee will submit a final report soon.

