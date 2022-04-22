Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering two back-to-back defeats against Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs, Atlanta Hawks will seek to claim a win in the third game of the series on April 23.

In Game 1, Heat secured a convincing 115-91 win against Hawks. Duncan Robinson came off the bench to score 27 points for Heat. A poor offensive show by the Hawks proved to be pretty damaging. For the Hawks, Danilo Gallinari turned out to be the highest scorer as the 33-year-old scored 17 points and registered five rebounds.

In the second game, there was no change in the outcome as Heat claimed 115-105 triumph. Jimmy Buttler appeared as the star of the game after the 32-year-old with 45 points, five assists and five rebounds in the game.

For Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to clinch 29 points, three assists and four rebounds but his efforts eventually proved to be inconsequential as Hawks had to concede a defeat ultimately.

The two teams are scheduled to take on each other on April 23 at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, for Game 3 of the playoffs.

Ahead of today’s NBA 2022 playoff match between Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 match between Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami (MIA) Heat will be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) will take place on April 23.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) be played?

The match between Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) will be played at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) begin?

The match between Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match?

Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match?

Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Atlanta Hawks (ATL) vs Miami Heat (MIA) Possible Starting XI:

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Trae Young, G- Kevin Huerter, F- De’Andre Hunter, F- Danilo Gallinari, C- John Collins

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Kyle Lowry, G- Max Strus, F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo

