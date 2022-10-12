Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Live Streaming of Champions League Match: It has been a dismal start to the new season for the Spanish football club Atletico Madrid. In the domestic league, Diego Simeone’s men are placed at the fourth spot. The situation is not much different in the Champions League either. Atletico Madrid are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table in the European football tournament. In the Champions League, the La Liga club have managed to secure just three points in as many matches.

Atletico Madrid, in their next fixture, will be up against Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday. The Champions League encounter between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have secured a three-match winning streak in the Champions League. With nine points from three games, Club Brugge claim the top spot in their Champions League group.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and Club Brugge (BRU) will be played?

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and Club Brugge (BRU) will take place on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Club Brugge (BRU) be played?

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and Club Brugge (BRU) will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium.

What time will the Champions League match Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Club Brugge (BRU) begin?

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and Club Brugge (BRU) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Club Brugge (BRU) Champions League match?

Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Club Brugge (BRU) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Club Brugge (BRU) Champions League match?

Atletico Madrid (ATL) vs Club Brugge (BRU) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge Possible Starting XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Koke, Axel Witsel, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cuha

Club Brugge Predicted Starting Line-up: Simon Mignolet, Denis Odoi, Brandon Mechele, Abakar Sylla, Bjorn Meijer, Andreas Skov Olsen, Hans Vanaken, Raphael Onyedika, Casper Nielsen, Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla

