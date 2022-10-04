ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Replaces Casper Ruud On Number Two Spot

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has surpassed Norway’s Casper Ruud to move up to number two in the new ATP rankings. Ruud had attained the spot after reaching the finals of the US Open 2022 but after his loss in the quarter-finals at Seoul last week, he lost the spot to Nadal.

With Nadal moving up to number two, the Spaniards are now dominating the ATP rankings as Carlos Alcaraz already holds the top spot.

This is only the second time after Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000 that two players from the same country are holding the top two spots in the ATP rankings.

After Seoul’s loss, Ruud had dropped 205 points which allowed Nadal to move up. However, along with this, there are some other significant changes in the rankings as well.

Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka has climbed to his career-high ranking of 41, 15 places up from his previous ranking of 56. He acquired the new ranking after winning the title in Seoul. Nishioka had defeated Ruud in the quarter-finals of the tournament and further went on to beat Denis Shapovalov in the final to clinch the title.

In the new ATP rankings, the biggest stride has been made by Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler who moved up 31 spots to find a place at 64 after winning the title in Sofia. Huesler entered the 2022 season with six wins and further his triumph over Holger Rune made him move up in the ranks.

The other significant point from the new rankings is that 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is at number seven rank after being unable to play in many top tournaments this year due to his vaccination status.

He recently defeated the world no.14 Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final in Tel Aviv to win his 89th career title. However, his take on Covid vaccine has stopped him to participate in various tournaments and further hampered his winning run.

In the doubles rankings, American Rajeev Ram has climbed to the top spot from the number two position in the ATP doubles rankings. This is after he won the third Grand Slam men’s doubles title of his career at the US Open alongside Great Britain’s Joe Salisbury.

