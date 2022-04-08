ATP Roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime Toppled in Morocco

Alex Molcan of Slovakia saved two match points Thursday and outlasted No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II at Marrakech, Morocco.

Auger-Aliassime led 6-5 in the third set and had a match point, but Molcan battled back to force the tiebreaker. Molcan took a 6-5 lead in the tiebreaker before Auger-Aliassime stopped him with two straight points for another match point. Down 7-6, Molcan won three straight points to clinch the match.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Molcan saved eight of 12 break points overall while Auger-Aliassime saved six of nine. The Canadian had seven aces but was hindered by 10 double faults.

In the quarterfinals Molcan will face Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutch sixth seed was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over the Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva.

Belgium’s David Goffin earned his 300th career match win by defeating Spain’s Pablo Andujar 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. France’s Richard Gasquet, Argentina’s Federico Coria and Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena were also winners Thursday.

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

American sixth seed Frances Tiafoe won a two-hour, 40-minute marathon over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the second round Thursday at Houston.

Tiafoe fired 11 aces with only one double fault and won 79.7 percent (51 of 64) of his first-service points. Cuevas stayed in the match by saving five of eight break points and breaking Tiafoe’s serve three times in five opportunities.

Fifth seed Cristian Garin of Chile also used three sets to advance, beating Australia’s Jordan Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Advertisement

Two matches were scheduled for the night session. Garin will meet the winner of American second seed Taylor Fritz and Chilean Alejandro Tabilo. Tiafoe will draw the winner between countrymen John Isner, the fourth seed, and Steve Johnson.

–Field Level Media

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.