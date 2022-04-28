ATP Roundup: Holger Rune Stuns Alexander Zverev at BMW Open

Wild card Holger Rune of Denmark pulled a stunning upset Wednesday of top-seeded German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open in Munich, Germany.

Zverev is the No. 3 player in the world and had the decided homecourt advantage but had his serve broken four times by the 18-year-old en route to losing in one hour and 40 minutes. Rune, No. 70 in the world, scored the first top 10 victory of his career.

Rune will play Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals. Ruusuvuori defeated Maxime Cressy 6-3, 6-3.

Seventh-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia ousted another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-2, 6-4 in 73 minutes.

Kecmanovic will get fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the quarters. Basilashvili needed to rally to get past Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Millennium Estoril Open

Three Spaniards and an American each advanced from the Round of 16 with victories in Estoril, Portugal.

Fourth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, sixth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas and lucky loser Fernando Verdasco secured victories. Fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated wild card Nuno Borges of Portugal 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-0.

Ramos-Vinolas, who defeated Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 gets Verdasco in the quarterfinals.

Fokina, who defeated countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 7-6 (5), gets Tiafoe in the quarters.

