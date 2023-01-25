Home » News » Sports » Australia Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Through to Mixed Doubles Final

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna booked their place in the final of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 15:40 IST

Melbourne

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna (Twitter/@IndTennisDaily)
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna (Twitter/@IndTennisDaily)

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated third-seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 to book their place in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Indian pair on Tuesday had booked their place in the semifinals after receiving a walkover in the quarterfinals from the Latvian-Spanish pair Jelena Ostapenko & David Vega Hernandez.

On Monday, the Rio Olympic semifinalists defeated Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar 6-4, 7-6(11-9) in their second-round match to set up a quarterfinal clash with Ostapenko and Hernandez. The Indian duo had earlier beaten Australia’s Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville in the first round.

Sania has won three women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career, while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupsk (News18/@tanujlakhina)

Bopanna and his partner Mathew Ebden, seeded 10th, had made a first round exit from the men’s doubles event, while Mirza and her Kazkah partner Anna Danilina had lost in the women’s doubles second round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had also made first round exits.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji had reached the second round before bowing out.

No Indian featured in men’s singles competition.

Sania is playing her last major as the six-time Grand Slam champion and earlier this month announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19.

Sania has six major titles in doubles discipline- three in women’s doubles and as many as in mixed doubles — with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: January 25, 2023, 15:02 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 15:40 IST
