Australian Cricket Great Shane Warne Says Country Entitled to Throw Novak Djokovic Out

Australia’s cricket great Shane Warne is not happy with Novak Djokovic and said that the country has all the right to deport him. Djokovic is currently waiting on the government’s decision after he got some relief with the court letting him be free. Djokovic is currently in the Australian Open draw and has been practicing for the tournament.

Warne said that even though Djokovic was a great player, the fact that he lied on the entry forms and has broken Covid-19 isolation rules, it is reason enough for Australia to “throw him out".

“Novak is a great tennis player & one of the all time greats. No doubt. But he’s lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had covid & is now facing legal cases. He’s entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out ! Agree ? #shambles," he tweeted.

On Thursday, Stefanos Tsitsipas also spoke openly about the Djokovic situation. He said that Djokovic was playing by his own rules and was putting the Grand Slam at risk.

“For sure he has been playing by his own rules," Tsitsipas said in an interview with Indian broadcaster WION.

“It takes a lot of daring to do and (is) putting a Grand Slam at risk - I don’t think many players would do that."

Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s French Open final, said nearly everyone at the Melbourne tournament had been vaccinated.

Others, he said, “chose to follow their own way which kind of makes the majority look like they’re all fools."

Djokovic flew into Melbourne airport on January 5 carrying a vaccine exemption because of a claimed positive PCR test result on December 16.

Border agents rejected his exemption, saying a recent infection was an insufficient justification, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But Djokovic’s high-powered legal team overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday no decision had been made on whether to revoke Djokovic’s visa a second time.

Even if he is allowed to stay, there are questions over his preparations and fitness for the gruelling two-week tournament after he was forced to spend four nights in the detention facility.

