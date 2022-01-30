Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Final Live Score and Updates: Daniil Medvedev Bags First Set 6-2

Medvedev won the first point of the game then a double fault saw Nadal make a comeback. The Russian then hit a backhand winner to go 30-15 ahead. An unforced error thyen saw Rafa go 40-3- ahead and the former world no. 1 won the game with a surprise drop shot that almost saw Medvedev lost his footing.
Nadal* 2-6, 5-3 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
Medvedev has understood Rafa’s game well. He was expecting a cross court forehand and hit an impeccable backhand return to go 30-0 ahead. Rafa won the next point but Medvedev’s court coverage helps him to win the next as Rafa’s retrun goes long. The game went to Medvedev as he stretched Rafa to break back.
Nadal 2-6, 4-3 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
Medvedev didn’t waste much time to get back in the set as he won his service game to LOVE. His service has been brilliant, especially today.
Nadal* 2-6, 4-2 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
Rafa won the first point as Medvedev hit his forehand return long. He went on to win the game to LOVE with a serve and volley on the final point.
Nadal 2-6, 4-1 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
Rafa went 30-0 up to much surprise of everyone but MEdvedev soon won a point back. What followed next was a teasing rally between these two superstars which was won by Nadal with a delicate volley. Medvedev hit an ace next but the Russian’s return went long as Nadal break him.
Nadal* 2-6, 3-1 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
The Melbourne crowd is with Nadal and they are making the most of the chances they are getting to roar because they haven’t come so often today. Nadal won his service game to go a game ahead. This is exactly where things went southwards for the Spaniard in the first set.
Nadal 2-6, 2-1 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
Medvedev has been simply brilliant today! Rafa is actually struggling despite hitting some of his trademark shots. The Russian gave away just one point to Rafa in this game as he wins it with a forehand winner.
Nadal* 2-6, 1-1 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
An unforced error by Medvedev sees Nadal take the first point of the set. The second point also went to the Spaniard, the next however went to the Russian. Nadal won the next point but a double fault saw Medvedev bag the next. However, the game was won by Nadal as Medvedev conceded a point.
Nadal 2-6, 1-0 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
Don’t know about you but I wasn’t ready for this! Rafa has been blown away by the Russian in the first set.
In the final game of the set, Rafa bagged the first point. Medvedev then hits an ace and owing to his powerful service game he bags the next four points without much fuss.
Nadal* 2-6 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
A visibly fazed Rafa started off with two double faults. Then owing to his great court coverage saw Medvedev go 30-0 ahead. He bagged the set to LOVE as Rafa’s return went just off target.
Nadal 2-5 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
A cross-court forehand from Rafa forces Medvedev to hurry as his return fails to cross the net. Rafa then failed to return with a backhand. An ace followed by a wide return from Rafa saw Medvedev go 40-15 up. Rafa then created an angle to unleashed a cross-court winner but Medvedev won his service game without much trouble.
Nadal* 2-4 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
The first two points were won thanks to some beautiful display by the Russian. The first was a backhand and the second an off-balanced forehand. Rafa then hit his forehand return long as Madvedev went 30-0 ahead. Another long return and Medvedev break Rafa.
Nadal 2-3 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
Another long rally and rafa win the first point as Medvedev hits his return wide. Medvedev then upped his game to go 30-15 up. Then an forehand unforced error made it 30-30 for Rafa. The next two points were wrapped up by Medvedev in no time.
Nadal* 2-2 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
Expert’s take of the Australian Open final:
Nadal conceeded the first point as he returned his forearm return long. Medvedev went 30-0 ahead after working on Rafa and then hitting a backhand winner. Then Rafa played an outrageous return to make it 15-30. Another vontage Rafa net play made it 30-30. Then an unforced error saw the Russian go ahed. Rafa saved the break point with another great net play. Medvedev went ahead but Rafa won the game with a forehand winner.
Nadal 2-1 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
That was fast serving game from Medvedev. Nadal fires the first two returns long, then Medvedev hit an unforced error. Medvedev won the game with an ace.
Nadal* 1-1 Medvedev (* Denotes next server)
Rafa wins the first point of the game with a forehand but loses the second as he puts his return wide. The third point went to Rafa again as Medvedev’s backhand return went out. That followed with a long return from the Russia. Rafa, trying to seal the deal hit a backhand but it couldn’t cross the net. Another unforced error saw Medvedev level at 40-40. Two unforced error from MEdvedev meant Rafa wins the first game.
Nadal 1-0 Medvedev* (* Denotes next server)
Rafael Nadal wins the coin toss and he will serve first.
Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal will be looking to move ahead of his great “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown in Sunday’s Australian Open final — but Daniil Medvedev is ready to crash the party.
The Russian upset Novak Djokovic in last year’s US Open final to prevent the Serbian’s calendar Grand Slam bid and his quest to become the first of the golden era rivals to break away from the three-way tie on 20 Grand Slam titles.
Nadal will also become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice should he succeed against the world number two on Rod Laver Arena.
At 35, he will be the third oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.
“For me at the end it’s about more than all these statistics, it’s about being in the final of the Australian Open one more time. That means a lot to me,” Nadal said.
“To me it’s more important to be in the final and fight to win another Australian Open than the rest of the statistics for the history of the sport.
“I am facing my most difficult rival of the whole tournament in the final.”
The quirky Russian is relishing the chance to block Nadal getting to 21 majors, as he did with Djokovic four months ago.
“It’s a great rivalry. I’m happy to have the chance to try to stop one more time somebody from making history,” Medvedev said after reaching his second straight Australian Open final, having lost in the championship decider to Djokovic a year ago.
“I’m just trying to focus on doing my job. Of course, I’m not lying, I know what’s happening, I know what Rafa is going for, I knew what Novak was going for.”
‘A great battle’
While much of the sentimental interest is in Nadal’s remarkable comeback from last year’s injury-ravaged season to reach his sixth Australian final and 29 overall in Grand Slams, Medvedev is still standing after a turbulent tournament.
He had to negotiate the explosive Australian Nick Kyrgios and a partisan home crowd, come through two long, sapping battles in the heat with Maxime Cressy and Felix Auger-Aliassime before overcoming frosty rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final.
Each time the 25-year-old Russian has found a solution in his 17 and a half hours on court. He now has one more problem to solve in Nadal.
“I think it’s gonna be a great battle, probably a physical match. Rafa likes to drag people into long rallies. I like it too,” he said.
“Rafa, we know that from the first till the last point he’s gonna fight his best, and that’s what I’m gonna try to do also.”
Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1, with the Russian losing to the Spanish leftie in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets.
It has been an extraordinary effort from Nadal just to get to the final of another Slam suffering from a degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his 2021 season last August.
“One month and a half ago I didn’t know if I will be able to be back to the tour,” said Nadal, who caught Covid in December which he said left him very sick.
“So here I am, and thanks life for it.”
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.