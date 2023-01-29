Australian Open 2023: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova Defend Women's Doubles Title

Czech top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defended their Australian Open women’s doubles crown on Sunday to extend their dominant Grand Slam streak.

The pair outgunned Japan’s 10th-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 to post their 24th straight win at a major after triumphing last year at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora," said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey. Thank you for playing with me."

It was their seventh Slam title to make them only the fifth women’s team in the Open-era to claim so many. Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver hold the record with 20.

They broke Shibahara’s opening service game to immediately put the Japanese pair on the back foot and never let up, repeating the feat in the second set to cruise home in 1hr 29mins.

Krejcikova and Siniakova are up to 24 consecutive match-wins in women’s doubles at Grand Slam events. Before their title run last year, they made the semifinals in 2020 and were runners-up in 2021.

“It was a pleasure to be on this court against you," 26-year-old Siniakova said to her Japanese rivals. “Big thanks to my partner, Bara, I’m so happy we did it again. It was a nice journey and I’m looking forward to (the) next tournaments."

The duo, who own 14 titles together on the women’s tour, first teamed up as juniors in 2013, winning three of the four girls’ doubles titles that year.

“I’m really happy we’re playing our tenth year together. It’s been a very long journey and I’m really happy [with] how we are playing and how we can improve, the connection is working well and I’m really looking forward for more," Krejcikova added.

