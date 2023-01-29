Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score Lates Updates: History on the Line

Tsitsipas seeks his first Grand Slam title. And the winner will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final, an unbeaten run that was put on pause a year ago when he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, will be appearing in his second major final after losing to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open title match. Djokovic leads their head-to-head series 10-2, including nine consecutive victories.

In the women’s doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defended their tittle against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

On what date the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas take place?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

What time will the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas begin?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin at 2 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the online live streaming of the Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

