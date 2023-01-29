Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score Lates Updates: History on the Line

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 13:47 IST
Melbourne
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final LIVE: There is a lot on the line for both players as Novak Djokovic meets Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s final.
Djokovic is trying to win a record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park and a 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall to pull even with Rafael Nadal for the men’s mark. It is his 33rd major final. Read More
Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble.
He has a 27-match unbeaten run, the longest at the place in the 55-year Open era. And now Djokovic needs just one more victory, against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, to collect what would be a record-extending 10th championship there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.
Novak Djokovic is a strong favourite to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday and equal Rafael Nadal’s haul of 22 Grand Slam crowns.
The 35-year-old Serb, who has won all nine of his previous finals at Melbourne Park, will return to world number one if he defeats the Greek third set.
But Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in his only previous major final, at the French Open in 2021, will himself top the rankings for the first time if he can pull off an upset.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic face-off in the Australian Open men’s singles final.
Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final, an unbeaten run that was put on pause a year ago when he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, will be appearing in his second major final after losing to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open title match. Djokovic leads their head-to-head series 10-2, including nine consecutive victories.
In the women’s doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defended their tittle against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.
On what date the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played?
The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played on January 29, Sunday.
Where will the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas take place?
The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.
What time will the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas begin?
The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin at 2 pm IST, on January 29.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?
The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the online live streaming of the Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?
The Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
