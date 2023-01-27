Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Lose Mixed Doubles Final in Straight Sets

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost 6-7(2), 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Sania will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with her compatriot Bopanna in 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael - Highlights

“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old," she said.

“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great final amongst you all, and it’s Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. And I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here," she added.

Stefani’s volleys and Matos’s left-handed groundstrokes overcame the powerful Mirza forehand and Bopanna’s net presence, with the Brazilians converting four of their six break points on the day.

The champions came back from 5-3 down in the first set, and Stefani saved a set point on her delivery at 6-5 by jamming Mirza into a return error with a big second serve. Strong Matos volleys gave his squad a 5-2 lead in the tiebreak, and they eked out the set en route to victory.

Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women’s doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.

The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.

