Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to Semifinals After Walkover

Indian mixed-doubles pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have marched into the semifinals of the Australian Open 2023 after receiving a walkover in the quarterfinal round.

The Indian veteran pair were scheduled to take on Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez, the number 10 seeds in the mixed doubles category but they have given Rohan and Sania a walkover into the next round.

Rohan himself took to Twitter and shared the news with his followers.

“Lets just say we’re moving on #Australian Open," wrote Rohan on the microblogging platform, as he tagged Sania in his post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jelena went down to Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles quarterfinal clash.

The Latvian-Spanish pair of Ostapenko and Hernandez paved the way for Sania and Rohan’s progress into the final four.

Earlier, the Indian duo had defeated the Uruguayan and Japanese pair of Ariel Behar and Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) on Court 7 to make it into the quarterfinals.

In the first round, they defeated home favorites Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.

Meanwhile, Mirza had announced that this year’s Australian Open would be her last major. She will, however, play in the WTA Dubai Championships which will take place in February.

She had unfortunately failed to get a similar result in the women’s doubles second round, with Sania and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina lost to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

