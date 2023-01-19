Home » News » Sports » Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza Wins Opening Women's Doubles Round, Other Indians Out

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza Wins Opening Women's Doubles Round, Other Indians Out

Sania Mirza won her opening women's doubles clash as Ramakumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their men's doubles first-round matches at the Australian Open

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 13:20 IST

Melbourne

Sania Mirza (AFP Image)
Sania Mirza (AFP Image)

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza and Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, who are seeded eighth, defeated Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open on Thursday.

Mirza, who has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, had planned to retire at the end of the 2022 season but an elbow injury in August ruled her out of the U.S. Open.

The India tennis star who has been living in Dubai for more than a decade will then look to bid farewell to the sport in the Emirates, where she has competed for many years in front of her massive fanbase. Sania had announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19.

The 36-year-old had earlier released an emotional note on Instagram where she talked about her career and confirmed that the 2023 Australian Open is going to be her last grand slam.

The either Indians in the doubles fray, with no representative in the singles event, lost their opening-round matches.

Ramakumar Ramanathan and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost to Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 in the first round of the men’s doubles.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten by Andreas Mies and John Peers 5-7(5), 7-5(4), 3-6 in the first round of the men’s doubles.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: January 19, 2023, 13:20 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 13:20 IST
