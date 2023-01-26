Home » News » Sports » Australian Open 2023: Well Done Champ - Yuvraj Singh Cheers for Sania Mirza

Australian Open 2023: Well Done Champ - Yuvraj Singh Cheers for Sania Mirza

Sania Sania and Rohan Bopanna soared into the final of the Australian Open mixed doubles event

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 12:48 IST

Melbourne

Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna (Twitter)
Australian Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna (Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh extended his congratulatory wishes to tennis star Sania Mirza for reaching the Australian Open mixed doubles final in her last major.

Sania and partner Rohan Bopanna soared into the final of the Australian Open mixed doubles event on Wednesday, beating reigning Wimbledon champions third seed American-British pair Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semifinals.

The tournament organisers shared the video on Instagram, in which Sania and Bopanna can be seen celebrating the win with their little ones. In the video, Sania was hugging her son Izhaan while Bopanna picked up his daughter Tridha on the tennis court.

Commenting on the post, Yuvraj said: “Well done champ. See you on the other side."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Sania is playing her last major as the six-time Grand Slam champion and earlier this month announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19.

She has six major titles in doubles discipline — three in women’s doubles and as many as in mixed doubles — with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

The Indian duo will face the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in Saturday’s final.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 12:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks