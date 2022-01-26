Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty Shows Off Cricket Skills Ahead of Her Semifinals Clash With Madison Keys | WATCH

On Tuesday, women’s tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty moved a step closer to her maiden Australian Open title as she >blew away 21st-seeded American Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes. In the semifinals, Barty will be up against another American, Madison Keys, who upset French Open champion and fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.

Ahead of her clash with the unseeded American, Ashleigh Barty, who has plied her trade in cricket, was seen rolling her arms, batting and even keeping wickets on the sidelines of the ongoing Grand Slam.

In a series of tweets shared by Australian Open’s official handle, Barty was seen playing cricket with her fiance Garry Kissick and her coaching team.

The world number is >not new to the sport of cricket. In 2014, Barty took a break from tennis to play cricket. She represented Brisbane Heat in the WBBL and played a few matches.

Brisbane Heat signed her after watching her play for the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club in Brisbane. She made her debut in December 2015 and scored 39 runs off 27 balls. That was the second-highest score for the Heats against the Melbourne Stars in that match.

She stayed a regular member of the team but only had a double-figure score once more during the season.

Back to tennis and the Australian Open, Barty faces unseeded Madison Keys on Thursday in the semifinals clash. Having not dropped a set in the Grand Slam so far, she will start as the favourite against Keys, who is into her fifth Grand Slam semifinal and her first in Melbourne since 2015.

