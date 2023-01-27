Australian Open Comes Under Fire After Viral Video Shows Ball Kids Drying Court By Hand

Australian Open is known as the “Happy Slam", a phrase that perfectly encapsulates the first grand slam of the year. The tournament has landed in controversy this year. A video of ball kids at the Australian Open drying the court by hand broke the Internet. This video has whipped up a storm on Twitter as fans are outraged over the treatment of ball kids. In the viral clip, dozens of ball kids can be seen on their hands and knees, hand-drying a court after rain.

Fans have dropped interesting comments under this tweet. One Twitter user wrote, “If this would have happened in the so-called third-world, several organisations from their posh offices in Europe would have cried hoarse."

Another user wondered if this was child labour.

The incident occurred during the opening set of the Elena Rybakina-Jelena Ostapenko women’s quarter-final on Tuesday. Due to rain, there were puddles on the court. So the authorities called up ball kids to mop the floor using towels, reported Newshub.

A ball kid’s job can be quite challenging. In addition to being physically demanding, the ball kids also have to sometimes face the tantrums of tennis stars. Although there is no monetary benefit for the ball kids in the Australian Open, kids apply for the role due to the prestige of the tournament.

One ball kid was involved in a horrifying incident during the quarter-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jiri Lehecka at the Rod Laver Arena. Tsitsipas came perilously close to being defaulted at the Australian Open when he hit a ball in anger that missed a ball kid by a whisker.

The Greek star eventually advanced to the semi-finals after sinking Lehecka 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-4. Many fans called out Tsitsipas for his reckless behaviour in that match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has stormed into the final of the Australian Open after dispatching Karen Khachanov 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Friday. He will face the winner of the second semi-final which will witness Novak Djokovic taking on Tommy Paul. Djokovic is the favourite to win the Australian Open as he has won the tournament nine times in the past.

