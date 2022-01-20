Home » News » Sports » Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show to Reach Third Round

Daniil Medvedev in action against Henri Laaksonen at the Australian Open (AP)
Reuters
Updated: January 20, 2022, 17:40 IST

World number two Daniil Medvedev put an end to the Nick Kyrgios show at this year’s Australian Open on Thursday, dumping out the mercurial local hope with a clinical 7-6(1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 victory to reach the third round.

A capacity 50% crowd cheered on every Kyrgios point at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena but despite their fanatic support, the Australian maverick could not find a way past the U.S. Open champion who showed nerves of steel.

An inspired Kyrgios forced a break of serve in the third set to take the match into the fourth but Medvedev, who is the highest-ranked men’s player remaining following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, soon regained control.

A double break in the fourth set made it look easy for last year’s Australian Open finalist and he will next meet 57th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a place in the fourth round.

“I came to win this match and I am happy to do it," said Medvedev. “It’s not easy when you get booed between the first and second serve. I had to stay calm."

first published: January 20, 2022, 17:40 IST