Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win Record 21st Grand Slam Title

You never count out Rafa Nadal because he never counts himself out. The 35-year-old was two sets down from where he managed to do what is unthinkable! In a match that lasted for five hours and twenty four minutes Rafael Nadal roared back to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title in the Australian Open final.

When Medvedev took the first two sets 6-2, 7-6, even the staunchest Rafa fans thought it was not meant to be tonight and may be he will get one over his rivals Rogere Federer and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros. The Spaniard had other plans. Nadal surged home for one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic was on the cusp of history last year when he faced Daniil Medvedevat the US Open final. We all know what happened then, just like we all know what happened when Federer seeking his 21st title faced Djokovic.

The match was set for that route before a raging bull in the form of Rafael Nadal hit the course. It was one of the 35-year-old Spanish warrior’s greatest title victories in his 29th Grand Slam final winning his second Australian Open, 13 years after his first in 2009.

Nadal also became only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and the third oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

The final went down to the bitter end with Nadal being broken as he served for the championship only for the Spaniard to break back.

On his second attempt to serve it out, Nadal powered to three match points to win amid chaotic scenes in his player’s box and the frenzied crowd.

It is the fourth time in his storied career that Nadal had clawed back to win from two sets down and the second time Nadal had denied Medvedev in a Grand Slam final, winning a five-set epic at the 2019 US Open.

It crowned an extraordinary effort from Nadal at the year’s opening major, having to modify his game to compensate for a degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his 2021 season last August.

He then caught Covid in December which, he said, made him “very sick".

Medvedev had wrecked Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam push and bid for a 21st title in New York four months ago and was aiming to do the same to Nadal in Melbourne.

Medvedev lost his second consecutive Australian Open final after falling in straight sets to Djokovic in last year’s final.

Nadal now leads Medvedev 4-1, with the Russian also losing to the Spanish lefty in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets.

>(With AFP Inputs)

