Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram Knocked Out, Lose Quarterfinal Match

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza who had earlier revealed that this is going to be her last season on tour, has been knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open. The former doubles champion, who paired up with Rajeev Ram, lost their mised doubles quarterfinal tie against Jason Kubler and Jamiee Fourlis of Australia.

The pairs squared off at the Margaret Court Arena and the Australian Wildcard entrants won the first set 6-4 in a dominating fashion.

The experienced pair of Mirza and Ram did put up a better show as they managed to take a lead in the second set, but Kubler and Fourlis staged a comeback. The set was nicely poised at 5-5 and the young pair held their nerves to go on and win the set 7-6, thereby winning the match 6-4, 7-6 and enter semifinals of the Grand Slam.

Earlier, in women’s doubles, Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok lost 4-6, 6-7(5) to Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in the first round.

Following the loss, Mirza announced that 2022 is going to be her last season on the tour and she really wants to complete it. “I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it weeky by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want too," Mirza said in the post match press conference.

“There’s a bunch reasons for it. It’s not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I’m putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that’s something I have to take into account.

‘My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older," she said.

Mirza has been playing on the professional tour since 2003 and it has been 19 years of the Hyderabadi playing tennis at the top.

