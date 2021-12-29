Australian Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Receives Sydney Tennis Classic Wild Card

Australian tennis ace, Nick Kyrgios has received a wild card into the Sydney Tennis Classic, which will be played at Sydney Olympic Park from 10-15 January.

Kyrgios, who has slipped to 93 in the world, has not played since the Laver Cup in late September, citing a knee injury, and said he was looking forward to performing again in front of his home fans.

“I’ve been training at home in Canberra and here in Sydney and I feel good after an extended break from the game," Kyrgios said. “I’m looking forward to the final hit-out before the AO, thanks to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to play."

Kyrgios went 7-8 in 2021, reaching the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The World No. 93 has captured one of his six ATP Tour titles on home soil, having triumphed in Brisbane in 2018.

Other players in the field at the Sydney ATP 250 include Alex de Minaur, Kei Nishikori, Cristian Garin, Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Meanwhile, eighteen of the world’s top 24 women will compete in Sydney the week before the Australian Open, including world No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, former world No. 1s Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, Roland Garros 2020 champion Iga Swiatek, Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, reigning US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu, and finalist Leylah Fernandez.

The ATP Cup will be followed by the WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments.

The qualifying matches will begin on January 9th, with the main draw taking place from January 10th to 15th.

