Austrian Grand Prix: Mick Schumacher Registers Best Ever F1 Finish

Winner Charles Leclerc was not the only driver celebrating after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix as Mick Schumacher posted a best-ever sixth place.
The son of Michael Schumacher, the last Ferrari driver to win at the Red Bull Ring back in 2003, is on a roll after picking up his first Formula One points at Silverstone last weekend.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Beats Max Verstappen to Win Austrian GP
His Haas team had two drivers in the points for a second successive race as Kevin Magnussen filled eighth.
Schumacher had gone 30 races with no reward.
He crossed the line in sixth after a couple of eye-catching overtaking moves, including, at one stage, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
“As athletes, you’re always after that pressure and with Silverstone, coming in with the points was what I needed to set off fireworks like this," he told Sky Sports.
“I think we are going in the right direction. We scored points at Silverstone and today and I think we could have scored points yesterday (in the sprint) which shows a steep upward trend."
He reckons working alongside Magnussen has been beneficial.
“Kevin had a very great start to the season and has shown me different tools and different ideas. I feel like we’re feeding off each other."
