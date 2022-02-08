Babies Participating in Winter Olympics? Watch This Hilariously Cute Video to Believe

As the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing, China kick-started on February 4, 2022, players from across the globe are set to showcase their remarkable skills at the games. From snowboarding, skiing to bobsleigh, athletes compete against each other in these sports after going through rigorous training for years.The games, which are held every four years, witness serious competitors who contend for a medal for their country. However, what if these games are opened to toddlers from all nations who will represent their countries in the arena. It would definitely result in the most hilarious yet adorable Olympic games of all time.

Showcasing that even kids carry that fire within them to compete on the international level, the Olympic Khel Twitter handle shared a 3-minute rib-tickling video where toddlers can be seen playing at the Baby Winter Games. “We spotted some unusually adorable activity in the Beijing 2022 arena. See for yourself." the caption of the video read.

The video opens with a montage of clips from different events at the games where babies can be seen crying, smiling and adorably competing. Subsequently, the video shows a game of curling between Canada and Switzerland where one little player can be seen hitting the stones with a curling stick while another chose to rather sit on the floor and suck on the pacifier.

The next event in the video shows a little munchkin from Italy competing at Alpine skiing and gracefully speeding on the snow-covered arena. However, the next player from Switzerland too starts fine but soon loses balance. But, displaying sheer resilience, the Swiz player gets back on her feet and smoothly skiis down the slope. Next in the clip, the spectators can be seen cheering for the players competing at the Two-toddler bobsleigh. Players from Jamaica, too, manage to wow everyone in the crowd and zoom pasts them on the bobsleigh.

Notably, the toddlers were not just there to compete but some experienced ones even judged the performance and gave them scores accordingly. In the end, the video even shows the mini players flaunting the medals that they clinched at the games with one even trying to eat it.

